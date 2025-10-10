10 Of The Fastest Electric Vehicles In The World, Ranked By Top Speed

The Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ long held the title of fastest production car on the planet. For most other car brands, this record was simply impossible to beat. But on September 14, 2025, there was a disturbance in the force. That's because the BYD Yangwang U9 Extreme dethroned the Bugatti Chiron to become the fastest production car ever, clocking a speed of 308.4 mph at the ATP test site in Papenburg, Germany.

For those unfamiliar, BYD is a Chinese automaker that began producing batteries in 1995. The company entered the car market with the BYD F3 in 2003, and its early years weren't particularly successful. Its cars resembled copies of Western alternatives, and nobody knew them outside of China. However, the car maker steadily addressed the complaints and slowly expanded to markets like Brazil and Australia, where its value-for-money proposition became a hit.

The BYD Yangwang U9 Extreme is the pinnacle of what this Chinese automaker has to offer. The car builds on its U9 sibling and produces an eye-watering 3,000 horsepower from its four electric motors. This insane performance is thanks to the all-new 1,200V ultra-high voltage platform, which can deliver 1,000 amps of current.

The U9 Extreme also rearranges the battery into a blade-like structure and incorporates BYD's new lithium-iron-phosphate battery chemistry, which provides higher energy density. The suspension can apply 9 kW of bidirectional pressure on each tire, essentially giving the Yangwang U9 Extreme the ability to bunny hop over the potholes detected by its sensors. BYD will only build 30 units of the Yangwang U9 Extreme, and each would cost 1.68 million yuan (around $236,000).