Apple's 'Find My iPhone' Feature Helps Unearth Massive Smartphone Smuggling Ring

Authorities in the U.K. recently cracked down on a massive smartphone smuggling ring responsible for sending 40,000 devices from London to China every year. The big break in the case came from a single victim who decided to track their stolen iPhone using the device's 'Find My' feature. As reported by the BBC, the victim logged into their iCloud account and tracked their stolen iPhone to a warehouse close to Heathrow Airport. The victim then contacted local authorities. From there, the investigation snowballed and ultimately led to the recovery of thousands of smartphones, dozens of raids, and the arrest of 46 individuals.

After the victim initially contacted the police, they tracked down the phone and found it in a box alongside 894 other devices, most of them iPhones. Realizing that this was a large smuggling operation, the authorities set out to ascertain the full extent of the criminal enterprise. This effort involved forensics to identify suspects, raids on properties owned by the suspects, and once enough evidence was gathered, the arrest of those involved. In one instance, two suspects were arrested while in possession of 2,000 stolen devices. Interestingly, those devices were wrapped in foil to create a low-end Faraday cage capable of blocking cellular, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth signals, which makes tracking difficult or impossible.

"This is the largest crackdown on mobile phone theft and robbery in the UK," Commander Andrew Featherstone said in an interview. "We dismantled criminal networks at every level, from street thieves to international export operations moving tens of thousands of devices each year." Speaking to the scope of the smuggling ring, authorities believe that the ring might have been exporting "40% of all the phones stolen in London."