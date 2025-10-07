YouTube And Netflix Will Have To Stop Jump-Scaring Californians With Ads Next Year

We've all been there. You're watching a movie on Netflix or maybe a video on YouTube. You've got the volume just loud enough to hear everything without blowing your eardrums out. But then something terrifying happens. An ad plays. While that might be terrifying for some in its own right, the really scary thing is the fact that the ad plays at a volume much louder than your streaming content. Well, that won't be a problem for much longer — at least not in California.

Thanks to a new law signed by California Governor Gavin Newsom this week, any advertisements played on a streaming service will need to match the volume of the content being played. This law will only affect users in California, but hopefully it will pick up support in other states, and we'll see similar rulings across the nation. The law goes into effect in July 2026, and in a statement made after the law's signing, Senator Thomas Umberg noted that "this bill was inspired by baby Samantha and every exhausted parent who's finally gotten a baby to sleep, only to have a blaring streaming ad undo all that hard work."