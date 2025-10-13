A Young Inventor Is Turning Plastic Into A Fuel Called 'Plastoline' - Here's How

"For as long as I walk this earth, there will be no such thing as plastic waste, only untapped potential energy." This quote, stated by young inventor Julian Brown on his company's website, NatureJab, is a lofty promise. A future without the overwhelming presence and harm that plastic waste causes can seem too good to be true. Brown has a solution, though. He has created a way to turn plastic waste into usable fuel referred to as plastoline.

Though plastics only really started becoming prevalent in daily life post-World War II, the waste caused by them has quickly become a crisis. Since plastic is never destroyed but only breaks down into smaller and smaller pieces, it has spread across our world. Plastic hide invisibly in the oceans and drinkable water sources, polluting them. That pollution kills millions of animals each year. Microplastics have even been found in newborn human babies' first stool.

Julian Brown, who is only 22 years old, has quickly gained attention for his solar-powered plastoline invention that is meant to combat the plastic waste problem. Through a process called microwave pyrolysis, he has developed a fuel from plastic that can be made into gasoline, jet fuel, and even a clean diesel fuel alternative. Not only that, but according to him, he is only just getting started.