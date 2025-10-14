After Being Extinct For Hundreds Of Years, Scientists Are Resurrecting This Bird Species

A biotech startup is taking the first real steps towards bringing the dodo bird back from extinction. No one has seen this bird since the late 17th century, but that doesn't mean it has been forgotten. On the contrary, the dodo bird is a clear example of human-driven extinction. It's a symbol easily recognized by many, yet humanity doesn't really know much about the dodo. That might soon change thanks to Colossal Biosciences, the company behind the de-extinction project. It's the same Texas-based company that in April 2025 announced the birth of three direwolf pups (sort of), named Romulus, Remus, and Khaleesi.

The project to revive the dodo is still in its infancy, although Colossal's researchers recently succeeded in culturing primordial germ cells from the Nicobar pigeon, the closest living relative of the dodo. These cells are critical to the de-extinction project because they're the forerunners of eggs and sperm. Mastering them may allow scientists to engineer the genetic traits of the dodo into surrogate embryos, perhaps in other bird species.

Still, expectations are tempered: The researchers estimate that a dodo-like bird could emerge in five to seven years. But the company acknowledges that many technical, ecological, and ethical hurdles remain. The questions range from whether the recreated bird will truly behave like the dodo, to how to restore its habitat in Mauritius. Also, there are broader questions about whether we should even try. For now, the idea that one day a dodo might again walk among us is moving from fantasy towards possibility.