This Young Star Has Scientists Rethinking Current Planet Formation Models, Here's Why

For decades, scientists have studied how planets form by looking at young stars nearby, assuming that these environments could be representative of all star systems. However, as astronomers discover thousands of exoplanets unlike anything in our own solar system, they have realized most stars actually form in crowded, intense clusters that are surrounded by massive, hot stars. Now, a team of researchers has decided to take a closer look at these high-radiation environments, and one star in particular, to understand how this harsher setting might change the way planets form.

Their findings, published in the Astronomy & Astrophysics journal in August 2025, is titled "XUE: The CO 2 -rich terrestrial planet-forming region of an externally irradiated Herbig disk." Using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), they uncovered a young star that's turning everything we thought we knew about planet formation on its head.

This star is located in a massive star cluster over 5,500 light-years away. The star, referred to as XUE 10, is bombarded by ultraviolet radiation thousands of times stronger than what our sun emits. What they found suggests that intense radiation from neighboring massive stars can dramatically reshape the building blocks of planets. This gives scientists a rare glimpse into planetary formation under extreme conditions.