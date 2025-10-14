Cash App Users To Get Checks For Over $80 After $12.5 Million Settlement - Here's How

Eligible Cash App users are set to receive payments estimated to be between $88 and $147 for a recent settlement related to spam text messages. The actual amount received is going to depend on the total number of claimants, as is the case with all class action lawsuits. If you think you are eligible, you'll need to fill out a claim form by October 27, 2025 — fillable on the Bottoms Text Settlement website. Those eligible to file a claim must be Washington residents and have received a referral text message from Cash App between November 14, 2019 and August 7, 2025, in the form of a text from friends, family, or acquaintances. Those texts seemed cordial, like they were sent from someone you know, and purported to reward you money, like $5 for signing up through a referral code. As alleged in the lawsuit, the service incentivized users to send those pre-filled messages to contacts in their phones without the recipients' consent. If you got them, you couldn't really say no.

When filing a claim, you will need to assert that you are a Washington resident or were living in Washington at the time you received the texts. You'll also need to confirm you did not "clearly" or "affirmatively" consent to receiving said messages in advance, which you'll do through a claim form on the appropriate site. This lawsuit was made possible because the state of Washington has a law in place expressly forbidding companies from sending spam text messages to residents without consent, which seems obvious in hindsight, but it's not a law that exists everywhere, hence why Washington residents are the core focus. To be clear, Cash App has not admitted any wrongdoing, yet it has agreed to a settlement.