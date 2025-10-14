Cash App Users To Get Checks For Over $80 After $12.5 Million Settlement - Here's How
Eligible Cash App users are set to receive payments estimated to be between $88 and $147 for a recent settlement related to spam text messages. The actual amount received is going to depend on the total number of claimants, as is the case with all class action lawsuits. If you think you are eligible, you'll need to fill out a claim form by October 27, 2025 — fillable on the Bottoms Text Settlement website. Those eligible to file a claim must be Washington residents and have received a referral text message from Cash App between November 14, 2019 and August 7, 2025, in the form of a text from friends, family, or acquaintances. Those texts seemed cordial, like they were sent from someone you know, and purported to reward you money, like $5 for signing up through a referral code. As alleged in the lawsuit, the service incentivized users to send those pre-filled messages to contacts in their phones without the recipients' consent. If you got them, you couldn't really say no.
When filing a claim, you will need to assert that you are a Washington resident or were living in Washington at the time you received the texts. You'll also need to confirm you did not "clearly" or "affirmatively" consent to receiving said messages in advance, which you'll do through a claim form on the appropriate site. This lawsuit was made possible because the state of Washington has a law in place expressly forbidding companies from sending spam text messages to residents without consent, which seems obvious in hindsight, but it's not a law that exists everywhere, hence why Washington residents are the core focus. To be clear, Cash App has not admitted any wrongdoing, yet it has agreed to a settlement.
This is not the first time Cash App has been involved in a class action
The spam message settlement is not the first time Cash App has been involved in a lawsuit. Recently, the company settled lawsuits over multiple data breaches affecting platform customers, also with a similar payout of $15 million to a group fund. Users were able to claim their share of Cash App's $15 million settlement in much the same way, through a claimant website. A class action is a civil suit fought on behalf of a large group of people, usually harmed in the same way. For the spam settlement it was the act of sending messages without consent, and for the data breaches it was due to "negligence" and failed obligations on behalf of user security and protections. Despite Cash App repeatedly denying wrongdoing, it's clear that the service may not always have its customers best interests at heart. Outside of that, mobile finance and Cash App scams are fairly common; there are measures you can take so you don't fall for these tricks.
Although it should be noted that Cash App is not the only company embroiled in class actions. The list of these types of lawsuits, or settlements, is quite large. Apple was involved in a Siri class action settlement, as was Verizon early in 2024 with a $100 million settlement concerning monthly administrative charges. They are a way to hold companies accountable for offenses, wrongdoing, or negligence. If you are interested in filing a claim for the recent Washington settlement, ensure you do so before the deadline on October 27, 2025. After that date, new claims will not be accepted and you'll be locked out of participating.