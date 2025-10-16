This Microscopic Threat Was Too Small To See, Until Now

Most people are familiar with the plastic waste crisis, probably through images of crabs using plastic for shells, or the trash overflowing in landfills and waterways. Though unsightly and certainly destructive to the environment and animals, there is an even smaller plastic threat that might be even more insidious. Because plastic is never really, truly destroyed and simply gets broken down into smaller and smaller pieces, those pieces spread around the world. Tiny fragments called microplastics have been found high in the mountains and deep in the ocean. Even smaller fragments, referred to as nanoplastics, have now been uncovered inside the human body.

A major reason that nanoplastics are such a concern for human health is because they are next to impossible to see. They are smaller than human hair, and it is not fully understood how widespread they are within humans nor how their presence impacts our bodies. However, a team of researchers from Germany and Australia have developed a method to detect nanoplastics. This process could revolutionize the way we study and understand how nanoplastics impact us.

And this revelation couldn't have come at a better time, because the plastic waste crisis doesn't seem to be ending. According to data from OECD, the amount of plastic produced around the world rose from 258 million tons in 2000 to 507 million tons in 2019. That amount is expected to triple to 1,356 million tons by 2060. So now more than ever, this new research tool is essential to understand the plastic threat.