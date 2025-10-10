PSA Runners: Your Apple Watch Fitness Awards Might Not Show You Accurate Information For Your Fastest Times﻿

The reason long-distance runners love the fall season isn't just the ability to train at any time of day without dreading the heat. The fall is also when the racing season returns. The temperature drop makes running marathons and half marathons more comfortable, so plenty of runners are likely in the final stages of training. That phase involves looking at their health-tracking devices and apps more closely than in the summer season. It's not about heart rate zones or custom training sessions. Runners will look at their fitness apps to refresh their memories of personal bests (PBs). The racing season gives them another chance to try to beat them.

However, if you're a runner relying on the Apple Watch and the Fitness app to keep track of your progress and automatically surface your best times, you might be in for an unpleasant surprise. The Awards system may be inaccurate and it might give you incorrect fastest-time data.

I'm one of those runners about to take part in a few races this fall season, including half marathon and 10K races. I'm aware of my PBs for those distances, and I'm always ready for the challenge of improving them. That's how I discovered that the Fitness app on my iPhone (running iOS 26.1 beta) gave me the wrong information. I checked my fastest 10K and half marathon races, and I was surprised to learn that I ran a 5K race in a little over 13 minutes. A 10K race supposedly took me under 30 minutes. Apparently, I finished a half marathon in just over an hour. Sadly for me, the three PBs are not accurate.