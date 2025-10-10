We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Gemini has a big security issue. It really isn't surprising, considering we've seen security researchers take control of a smart home using Google Calendar invites that hijack the AI using hidden code or text. Well, it seems like one of the biggest new issues has to do with attackers having the ability to hide malicious payloads in ASCII, making it detectable by LLMs but not the users.

The setup is similar to what we've already seen, allowing Gemini to be exploited by taking advantage of the fact it can register text a human user might not spot. Now, it is worth mentioning that this just a Gemini issue. It is also showing up in DeepSeek and Grok. However, ChatGPT, Copilot, and Claude all show resilience against the issue, though ChatGPT has its own security issues to face down.

The issue was discovered by FireTail, a cybersecurity company that has put Gemini and all the other AI chatbots mentioned above through tests to see if a technique known as ASCII smuggling (aka Unicode character smuggling) would work. When reporting it to Google, FireTail notes that the company said that the issue isn't actually a security bug. In fact, Google believes that the attack "can only result in social engineering" and taking action "would not make our users less prone to such attacks."