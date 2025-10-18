What Are Soot Planets? Astronomers Say They Might Be Surprisingly Common

Soot planets are a newly proposed class of exoplanets made largely of refractory organic carbon, a tar-like material that contains carbon, hydrogen, oxygen, and nitrogen, often shortened by scientists to CHON. This soot is not the same as the black residue left by fire on Earth, but a complex mix of carbon compounds that can survive much higher temperatures than water ice. Because of that, soot can remain solid in regions of space where ice would quickly melt and evaporate.

The idea behind the soot planets originates from the discovery that many exoplanets labeled as water worlds may actually be composed of rock mixed with these solid carbon materials. During planet formation, different types of solids exist in different temperature zones of a young star's disk. Close to the star, everything is too hot, and materials vaporize. Further out, they condense into solids. The soot line marks the distance where CHON materials first become stable and can stick together, around 500 K (about 230 °C). Even further out lies the snow line, near 150 K (-120 °C), where water can freeze.

Planets that form between these two boundaries gather silicate rock and soot, but little water ice. Modeling by Li and colleagues shows that such planets would appear just as light as water worlds when measured by telescopes. This means that soot planets could easily be mistaken for water ice ones.

Inside these soot planets, heat and pressure could turn the soot into graphite, or even diamond, changing how they conduct heat and evolve over time. In effect, soot planets are worlds built on carbon rather than water. They're dark, dense, and chemically rich, shaped by the same ingredients found in comets and interstellar dust.