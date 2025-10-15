10 Best Netflix TV Shows Of 2025 (So Far)

Netflix has no off-season. Something new drops almost every day, and can be forgotten almost as fast. It's still the age of binge-watching, but also one of background streaming, as many of us watch TV while doing other things. This means it can be easy for shows to get overlooked. Netflix releases more than 700 titles every year, and so far, 2025 has been a pretty solid one. What's emerged isn't a single defining hit, but a patchwork of stories that show how, alongside the big-name headline-grabbers that dominate social media, there are also smaller, stranger options on the U.S.'s biggest streaming service.

For this list, we've included shows that performed strongly in viewing figures or picked up major awards — but mostly, it's about the ones we liked. There's no way a list like this isn't going to be subjective, but we've tried to reflect Netflix's range by including a balance of different genres. The shows here include U.S. productions and standout titles from the U.K., Korea, and Australia. Some excellent series didn't quite make the cut, but Argentina's bleak sci-fi "The Eternaut," the glossy period piece "House of Guinness", and Japanese drama "Asura" were all strong contenders.

It's impossible for anyone to watch everything Netflix produces — and that's before you factor in all the other streaming services competing for attention. But Netflix's biggest rival probably isn't Disney+ or Max, it's its own wide variety of programming. Still, the best of this year's offerings remind us there are some shows worth putting down your phone for.