Netflix Users Are Obsessed With A 13 Reasons Why Star's Military Drama Series

Inspired by Greg Cope White's memoir "The Pink Marine," "Boots" is a one-hour dramedy that also has a near-perfect 92% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes. The series follows Cameron and his best friend Ray McAffey, who's also the son of a decorated Marine, as they and other recruits try to survive the trials and miseries of boot camp.

"Together," Netflix's official summary explains, "this ensemble navigates the literal and metaphorical landmines of boot camp, forging unlikely bonds and discovering their true selves in an environment designed to push them to their limits. With sharp wit and plenty of heart, 'Boots' is about friendship, resilience, and finding your place in the world — even when that world seems determined to keep you in line or leave you behind."

In terms of the casting, Vera Farmiga co-stars as Cameron's mother Barbara, while Max Parker plays boot camp instructor Sgt. Sullivan — a man with his own secret (no spoilers). "Sullivan is escaping and running away from his own life problems," Parker told the BBC about his character. "He often uses drilling and exercising as a form of therapy, sort of like a punishment in order to distract from what's going on."

Behind the camera, the show comes from Parker and showrunner Jennifer Cecil, with Norman Lear producing. "Yes, 'Boots' is in many ways similar to many 'misfits in the military' comedies that have been a staple of TV for decades," a Decider review opines. "But entertaining characters will always be the key to making a show in this genre work, and this show has plenty of them."