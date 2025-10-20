This Google Photos Setting Is Affecting Your Videos - Here's How To Fix It

While high-quality photos can take up a lot of storage space, it's the videos that will get you. Just one minute of 4K footage can take up over 1GB, versus 150 to 340 high-quality JPEG photos in that same space. That's why a lot of people turn to cloud storage services, like Apple's iCloud or Google Photos, to store all that media. You can store your content in the cloud, freeing up space on your device, but those storage services also use something called compression to essentially compact the file size so it takes up less space overall.

Naturally, compression is excellent for conserving storage, especially when you have a limited or finite amount through a subscription service. However, it's not great for preserving media quality, particularly with videos. That's because, even with lossless compression formats meant to uphold quality, you're still permanently losing data. The more you compress a file, the more data is discarded, resulting in a greater loss of quality. It's a trade-off, and not always one you have to make. That's important because a Google Photos setting for automatically saving storage may be compressing your videos and reducing quality.

To turn this setting on or off or check it: From the mobile app, tap your profile icon in the top right > Photos settings > Backup > Backup quality. If you see "Original quality," your photos and videos are not being compressed. If you see "Storage saver," they are being compressed to save storage space. To change, adjust this setting to whichever method you prefer. You might want to keep higher resolution versions to work with those swanky AI features added to Google Photos, which is available for free to all Google Photo users.