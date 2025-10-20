What You Should Know Before Buying A New TV From Amazon

Amazon is a popular place to buy a new TV thanks to its vast selection, competitive prices, deals, and fast shipping. With just a few clicks, you can compare hundreds of TV models from many of the most popular TV brands, such as Samsung, LG, Hisense, and Sony, often at prices that rival or beat those of brick-and-mortar stores, especially during special sales events like Prime Day. But before you click "Buy Now," here are a few important things to consider before buying a new TV from Amazon.

Unlike shopping in a physical store, you will not be able to see the TV in person before buying, so you won't be able to judge picture quality, brightness, and build quality for yourself. You'll have to rely on customer reviews and third-party review sites to make an informed decision. Additionally, Amazon will occasionally feature special model numbers or exclusive bundles that might not match the TVs sold at retailers like Best Buy or Walmart, which can make direct comparisons tricky.

Before buying your next big-screen TV from Amazon, it's worth taking some time to learn about the pros and cons of the buying experience. Understanding things like exclusive model numbers, return policies, and delivery details can go a long way in avoiding surprises and getting the best value for your money.