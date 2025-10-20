What You Should Know Before Buying A New TV From Amazon
Amazon is a popular place to buy a new TV thanks to its vast selection, competitive prices, deals, and fast shipping. With just a few clicks, you can compare hundreds of TV models from many of the most popular TV brands, such as Samsung, LG, Hisense, and Sony, often at prices that rival or beat those of brick-and-mortar stores, especially during special sales events like Prime Day. But before you click "Buy Now," here are a few important things to consider before buying a new TV from Amazon.
Unlike shopping in a physical store, you will not be able to see the TV in person before buying, so you won't be able to judge picture quality, brightness, and build quality for yourself. You'll have to rely on customer reviews and third-party review sites to make an informed decision. Additionally, Amazon will occasionally feature special model numbers or exclusive bundles that might not match the TVs sold at retailers like Best Buy or Walmart, which can make direct comparisons tricky.
Before buying your next big-screen TV from Amazon, it's worth taking some time to learn about the pros and cons of the buying experience. Understanding things like exclusive model numbers, return policies, and delivery details can go a long way in avoiding surprises and getting the best value for your money.
What are the perks of buying a TV from Amazon?
When it comes to buying a new TV, Amazon has become a go-to retailer for many for good reason. It's simply convenient: You can browse hundreds of models like the good at everything Sony Bravia 8 II or the high-quality Hisense U8QG, all without leaving your couch. Instead of making multiple trips to several stores, Amazon lets you compare prices, sizes, features, and reviews all in one place, and with detailed specs and images to help guide your decision along.
Another major advantage is Amazon's competitive pricing. The site frequently runs daily flash sales, seasonal discounts, and deal events such as Prime Day, during which we often see deals that match or even undercut major retailers. Shoppers can also use Amazon's "Today's Deals" section to snag a TV at its lowest price. If you're a Prime member, you often get early access to these promotions and free, fast shipping, often within two days.
Finally, Amazon makes delivery and setup straightforward. Large items such as TVs are delivered to your doorstep, and some models even offer scheduled delivery or professional installation options at checkout. These perks make Amazon one of the most convenient and cost-effective places to shop for your next big-screen upgrade.
Here are the cons of buying a TV from Amazon
While Amazon can make shopping for a new TV incredibly convenient, there are a few drawbacks to consider when buying online. The most obvious downside is that you can't see the TV in person. Stores like Best Buy allow you to compare TVs, often side-by-side in their showrooms, so that you can get a first-hand account of brightness, viewing angles, and picture quality under real lighting conditions. On Amazon, you're limited to product photos, descriptions, and customer reviews, which can make it more challenging to know exactly what you're getting.
Shipping can be another factor to consider. While Amazon's two-day shipping rates are convenient, large TVs can be more prone to damage in transit on an Amazon truck. While Amazon's return policy generally covers defective or damaged items, dealing with returns for large electronics can be time-consuming and frustrating. Delivery times for larger TVs may also be longer or require scheduling, which isn't always convenient if you need the TV quickly.
Lastly, customer support can feel less personalized compared to an in-store purchase. If you run into technical issues or need hands-on guidance, you may find yourself relying on chat or phone support rather than speaking directly to a store associate. These drawbacks don't necessarily outweigh Amazon's benefits for everyone, but they're worth considering carefully before making any big-ticket purchase online.