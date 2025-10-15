Apple Vision Pro Updated With M5 Chip And Cushioned Dual Knit Band
Twenty months after the first Apple Vision Pro was released, Apple is unveiling a revised version of its spatial computer with a more powerful M5 chip. The company says this new processor renders 10% more pixels on the custom micro-OLED display compared to the previous generation, in addition to an increase on the refresh rate, which is now up to 120Hz for reduced motion blur.
The company also says its battery supports up to two and a half hours of general use, and up to three hours of video playback, all on a single charge. Still, users should likely stay using this device connecting the battery to power.
"With the breakthrough performance of M5, the latest Apple Vision Pro delivers faster performance, sharper details throughout the system, and even more battery life, setting a new standard for what's possible in spatial computing," said Bob Borchers, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. "Paired with the comfortable Dual Knit Band, innovative features in visionOS 26, and all-new Apple Immersive experiences spanning adventure, documentary, music, and sports, spatial computing is even more capable, entertaining, and magical with the new Vision Pro."
visionOS 26 plays a big part of this update
While the Apple Vision Pro headset isn't getting a major overhaul, Apple continues to make its software more mature, as it hopes to expand this product to a broader audience. With visionOS 26, the company was able to take the Personas features out of beta, as they look closer to reality than ever.
Another push with visionOS 26 has been Spatial Widgets, which lets users place widgets in the real world and customize them with different frame width, color, and depth. This software update also brings third-party accessory integration for gaming, shared spatial experiences, such as watching a movie, playing a game, or collaborating at work, and spatial scenes, which can make every photo gain a lifelike sense of depth.
The M5 Apple Vision Pro starts with 256GB of storage, the M5 chip, and costs the same $3,499. This device is now on pre-sale in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, the UAE, the UK, and the U.S., and it will be available next Wednesday, October 22.