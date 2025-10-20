10 Used Phones That Are Totally Worth It

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A new top-tier phone with all the hype, specifications, and design makes it an appealing pocket-sized powerhouse, but the price puts it out of reach for many buyers. For example, the iPhone 17 Pro starts at $1,099, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max starts at $1,199, with higher storage configurations costing more. Although some carriers offer discounts and trade-ins, these often involve SIM locks, a major drawback. That's why many people turn to used phones. Smartphones have high depreciation, and the moment you unbox it, the price drops even if you never use it. Therefore, buying a used phone can not only help you save money, but also gain access to premium features for less.

Along with everything to consider when buying a new phone, you need to look at a few other factors when going for a used phone. Including the phone's physical condition, battery health, years of updates remaining, and whether it's carrier-unlocked. Additionally, you must check if it has a clean IMEI to ensure it isn't stolen or blacklisted, so that you can activate it with a compatible carrier.

While refurbished phones are promising, they are often a bit more expensive than used phones. Besides, even after years of use, flagships from Apple, Samsung, or Google can still outshine newer mid-range phones. For instance, the 2023 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra delivered about two hours more battery life than the newer Galaxy A36, even though both feature 5,000 mAh batteries. Let's explore ten used phones that still pack a punch.