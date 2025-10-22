What Exactly Is A Solar Flare? Here's How Scientists Classify Them

A solar flare is a sudden, intense release of energy typically occurring in regions of complex and evolving magnetic fields near sunspots, like those you can see in NASA's close-up photo of the sun. When magnetic field lines in the solar corona become twisted or sheared, they reconnect. This process liberates stored magnetic energy, which accelerates charged particles (electrons, protons, and heavier ions) and heats solar plasma.

Once the flare bursts outward, Earth is affected about eight minutes later (since electromagnetic waves travel at light speed), but only if it's in the path of radiation. One major effect is on the ionosphere, the layer of Earth's upper atmosphere filled with ions and electrons. Increased X-ray and extreme ultraviolet (EUV) radiation boosts ionization in the lower ionosphere, altering how radio waves propagate. This can lead to radio blackouts, in which high-frequency (HF) radio communications — primarily used in long-distance communication — are degraded or lost over the sunlit side of Earth for minutes or even hours.

Another visible effect of solar flares is an enhanced aurora (northern and southern lights). Some flares are associated with coronal mass ejections (CMEs), large expulsions of solar plasma and magnetic fields. When those breaths of charged particles collide with Earth's magnetosphere, they can trigger geomagnetic storms. These storms funnel energetic particles into the upper atmosphere near the poles, exciting atoms and molecules and causing them to glimmer.

In more extreme cases, solar flares and their associated particle storms can disturb satellite electronics, affect GPS accuracy, degrade power-grid stability, and increase drag on satellites in low-Earth orbit. Because of that, monitoring flares and forecasting their effects is crucial for space weather preparedness.