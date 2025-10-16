Steve Jobs To Get Featured In Commemorative $1 Coin In 2026

Steve Jobs will soon be honored by the United States Mint as he'll be featured in a commemorative $1 coin alongside Dr. Norman Borlaug, the Cray-1 Supercomputer, and Mobile Refrigeration. The coin previewed by the United States Mint says the 2026 designs honor "innovations and/or innovators from Iowa, Wisconsin, California, and Minnesota."

This multi-year series began in 2018. According to a press release, the Mint works with the office of the governor or other chief executive for each state, territory, or city to "determine design concepts emblematic of innovation that are significant and meaningful to its jurisdiction and/or its role in the Nation."

Here's how the Mint describes Steve Jobs' coin: "This design presents a young Steve Jobs sitting in front of a quintessentially northern California landscape of oak-covered rolling hills. His posture and expression, as he is captured in a moment of reflection, show how this environment inspired his vision to transform complex technology into something as intuitive and organic as nature itself. Inscriptions are "UNITED STATES OF AMERICA" and "CALIFORNIA." Additional inscriptions are "STEVE JOBS" and "MAKE SOMETHING WONDERFUL."