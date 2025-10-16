Steve Jobs To Get Featured In Commemorative $1 Coin In 2026
Steve Jobs will soon be honored by the United States Mint as he'll be featured in a commemorative $1 coin alongside Dr. Norman Borlaug, the Cray-1 Supercomputer, and Mobile Refrigeration. The coin previewed by the United States Mint says the 2026 designs honor "innovations and/or innovators from Iowa, Wisconsin, California, and Minnesota."
This multi-year series began in 2018. According to a press release, the Mint works with the office of the governor or other chief executive for each state, territory, or city to "determine design concepts emblematic of innovation that are significant and meaningful to its jurisdiction and/or its role in the Nation."
Here's how the Mint describes Steve Jobs' coin: "This design presents a young Steve Jobs sitting in front of a quintessentially northern California landscape of oak-covered rolling hills. His posture and expression, as he is captured in a moment of reflection, show how this environment inspired his vision to transform complex technology into something as intuitive and organic as nature itself. Inscriptions are "UNITED STATES OF AMERICA" and "CALIFORNIA." Additional inscriptions are "STEVE JOBS" and "MAKE SOMETHING WONDERFUL."
Here's what you need to know about Steve Jobs' $1 coin
Early this year, Californian Governor Gavin Newsom recommended Steve Jobs for the $1 American Innovation Coin for the State of California. Back then, he said Jobs was "able to use technology to connect people to each other and to the broader world." Interestingly, Jobs even predicted a ChatGPT-like product 40 years before its launch.
"Jobs' legacy spans industries and products: Jobs was the co-founder and CEO of Pixar Animation Studios (...), co-founder and two-time CEO of Apple, launching several revolutionary computers (...) the iPhone, the iPod, and the iPad," said the governor. That said, Apple has continued to build upon Jobs' legacy and produce innovative products in the post-Jobs era.
Steve Jobs' $1 coin is expected to launch in 2026, and it will be available to purchase from the U.S. Mint website. The coin will be available for $13.25, or in a set of four with Dr. Norman Borlaug, the Cray-1 Supercomputer, and Mobile Refrigeration for $27.50. Customers can also get bags of 25 or 100 coins. BGR will let you know once this commemorative coin is available.