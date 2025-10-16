An Open Google AI Model May Have Helped Discover A New Therapy For Cancer

One of the expectations related to AI tech is that advanced artificial intelligence may improve human life in profound ways once it's able to assist with breakthrough discoveries or come up with innovations on its own. Medicine is one place where AI assistance might help scientists discover new drugs that can treat specific conditions. But it turns out we don't have to wait for the next-generation version of frontier AI to advance medical research. Google on Wednesday announced a major discovery concerning cancer therapy. In partnership with researchers from Yale University, Google developed a model called Cell2Sentence-Scale 27B (C2S-Scale), built on the Gemma open models, that may have helped discover a potential therapy for cancer. That said, this is not the first time AI has shown its prowess in medicine — Robin AI has also found a potential cure for blindness.

Gemma is Google's family of open-source AI models built on the same tech as Google Gemini. Some Gemma models can run on computers and phones. C2S-Scale is a foundation model designed to understand individual cells, which Google is making available to others. C2S-Scale helped researchers generate a new hypothesis about cancer cellular behavior. The scientists successfully tested the findings in lab experiments. Clinical trials will need to further validate the cancer therapy proposal. If successful, the findings powered by Gemma may lead to new therapies for cancer.