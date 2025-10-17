What You Should Know Before Buying A New TV From Walmart
When it comes to TVs, Walmart has a wide selection of options that you can find for a steal, especially when there are sales going on. You'll find models in all sizes from 43-inch TVs for the kitchen or RV to massive 85-inchers that can be statement pieces in your living room.
Virtually every TV today has smart features, but there are different types of TVs, like OLED models known for vibrant colors and stunning blacks that movie lovers will appreciate. In terms of brands, you'll find all the top TV makers at Walmart, including Samsung, LG, Hisense, Vizio, and TCL, as well as Walmart's private-label Onn TVs, which are thought to be produced by Element Electronics.
Before you pick up a new TV from Walmart, however, there are a few things you should know. Most notably, it might be challenging to compare with the competition and find the best deal because Walmart TVs often have unique model numbers. There are a few other things to take into consideration, including Marketplace sellers and Walmart+ perks.
The importance of Walmart TV specs
Comparison shopping is important, especially for a TV you're spending a few hundred, or even thousand, dollars on. You want to get the best deal. But when doing so at Walmart, you might find it difficult to price match with other retailers. That's because Walmart TVs typically use unique model numbers that are different from the same TV at other stores which is a fairly common practice with big box retailers.
To get around this, verify the model number of the TV you're considering at different stores. Walmart's listing might only have a single letter that's different at the end of the code. This is usually an arbitrary differentiator for the Walmart SKU. For example, the Samsung 75-inch U7900F 4K Smart TV at Walmart is the same as the Samsung 75-inch U7900 Series 4K Smart TV at Best Buy. But the addition of the "F" at the end of the Walmart SKU might make you think they are different models.
You can also review all the important TV specs to confirm it's the same model. Walmart might not honor a price match since the numbers aren't technically the same — but it's worth trying in the name of getting a good deal.
Considering Walmart+ when buying a new TV
Along with selling items direct, Walmart.com hosts third-party Marketplace sellers. When shopping for a new TV, check to see if you are buying from a Marketplace seller, and if so, verify whether delivery is being fulfilled by the seller or Walmart. These sellers are monitored by Walmart, but customer service can vary, so you might want to seek out TVs being sold by Walmart directly.
There are other benefits when buying direct from Walmart. You'll find that TVs might be cheaper and you can sign up for a Walmart+ membership to get free delivery. It costs $98 per year, but you can continue to order merchandise, including electronics to complement your TV, all with free delivery. The Walmart+ subscription also comes with the inclusion of either a Paramount+ or Peacock subscription, two of the best streaming services on the market. So, you can enjoy content on your new TV right out of the gate.