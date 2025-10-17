What You Should Know Before Buying A New TV From Walmart

When it comes to TVs, Walmart has a wide selection of options that you can find for a steal, especially when there are sales going on. You'll find models in all sizes from 43-inch TVs for the kitchen or RV to massive 85-inchers that can be statement pieces in your living room.

Virtually every TV today has smart features, but there are different types of TVs, like OLED models known for vibrant colors and stunning blacks that movie lovers will appreciate. In terms of brands, you'll find all the top TV makers at Walmart, including Samsung, LG, Hisense, Vizio, and TCL, as well as Walmart's private-label Onn TVs, which are thought to be produced by Element Electronics.

Before you pick up a new TV from Walmart, however, there are a few things you should know. Most notably, it might be challenging to compare with the competition and find the best deal because Walmart TVs often have unique model numbers. There are a few other things to take into consideration, including Marketplace sellers and Walmart+ perks.