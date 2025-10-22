3 Android Tablets You Should Steer Clear Of (According To Owners)
It's been said before that you should avoid buying cheap Android devices for several reasons, but the most important is that some Android phones are cheap and cost way less because manufacturers have ulterior motives — like loading devices with malware and scooping up your data. In the past, Android phones from China were busted for hiding malware that stole users' data and money. But it's not just phones — this rule applies to all Android devices, and tablets are no exception.
Beyond that, sometimes devices are sold cheap because they're made cheaply, with internal hardware that doesn't guarantee an enjoyable user experience. Unfortunately, anyone who buys those devices may have to engage with a less-than-stellar piece of gadgetry. For everyone else, especially when owners review those experiences, that helps discern what Android tablets and devices you should steer clear of. Just as you should avoid Android phones that lack official Android updates or come pre-loaded with shady apps, there are tablets you should also avoid. Always remember to do your due diligence before buying a new device. Looking at some of the comments, reviews, and information from existing owners can help you pick out and avoid the worst of the worst. Here are some Android tablets to consider avoiding, as proposed by their owners.
Alldocube iPlay60 Mini
Off-brand Alldocube tablets like the iPlay60 Mini purport to be powerful and capable, but a quick comparison from trustworthy performance aggregators like GSM Arena and Nanoreview reveals they are not quite up to speed. The iPlay 60 Mini lags way behind its competitors in terms of raw CPU performance, with its outdated Unisoc T606 chipset. Priced less than $100 at most times, it can seem real enticing, especially when the flagship Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ is around $900 on sale.
Dive a little deeper into the average user experience and you'll find rumblings about apps freezing and not working, software updates bricking tablets, "horrible quality" builds, and delayed or shoddy customer support. Moreover, while some data concerns exist for all devices, cheap tablets such as this can introduce the risk of malware and other more invasive snooping solutions. Some users have even reported scam update notifications on the iPlay 60 Mini. More comments describe it as "frustrating," or "defective" and quite a few warn "do not buy." Sure, you might have a decent experience for the price, but there's a higher likelihood you'll run into problems somewhere. If and when that happens you're just taking money you could have used on a better device and throwing it away. It might take longer, but it's better to save up for a more capable tablet.
Coopers 10-inch Android 15 Tablet
At first glance, the Coopers 10-inch Android 15 tablet seems like a great budget-buy. With over 5,900 reviews it has 3.7 stars, it must do alright, right? Except, if you take a closer look, sure 53% of reviewers on Amazon gave it 5 stars, but also 20% gave it 1 star and a total of 35% gave it under 3 stars. User ratings aren't always indicative of a bad device, though. Many user comments point to problems with the hardware, as there are shared experiences of the tablet freezing often, apps not working, the screen not turning on after a short period of use like a month, and potential fire hazards.
What this also helps to highlight is the risk you take when spending money on cheap, ultra-budget electronics. It might not be super expensive but that's money that essentially goes to waste if the tablet stops working. While it's not the same tablet as above, there are also Coopers tablet reviews at Walmart that share similar experiences. People have talked openly about a tablet that died quickly shortly after purchase, poor performance especially while streaming media, and a device battery that is no longer charging when plugged in. Plus, if you do a quick search you'll see they have a few budget tablets with neutral to mediocre reviews. You'll find a few comments like "suddenly doesn't charge," or calling the tablets "a straight piece of crap," and "junk."
Lenovo IdeaTab Pro
If you're looking at something like the Lenovo Legion Tab 4 or Y700, you're probably okay, they have some great hardware tucked inside like a Snapdragon 8 Elite — that also powers many latest flagship smartphones. But if you're going budget, with something like the Lenovo IdeaPad Pro, you might want to look elsewhere. Lenovo offers a highly-customized version or fork of Android, usually with lots of bloatware pre-installed. But also, users have reported many problems with vulnerabilities, particularly security risks, and concerns about long-term software security.
Reviews frequently point out the limitations of the Dimensity 8300 processor, a matte display with poor contrast, poor sound quality, and hardware issues, like battery drain. The point is not to scare you away from Lenovo as a brand, but really the cheaper alternatives on the market which seem to be rife with performance and user experience issues. Users on Reddit have also complained about the lack of haptic feedback and heating issues, which are some major letdowns.