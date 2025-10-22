3 Android Tablets You Should Steer Clear Of (According To Owners)

It's been said before that you should avoid buying cheap Android devices for several reasons, but the most important is that some Android phones are cheap and cost way less because manufacturers have ulterior motives — like loading devices with malware and scooping up your data. In the past, Android phones from China were busted for hiding malware that stole users' data and money. But it's not just phones — this rule applies to all Android devices, and tablets are no exception.

Beyond that, sometimes devices are sold cheap because they're made cheaply, with internal hardware that doesn't guarantee an enjoyable user experience. Unfortunately, anyone who buys those devices may have to engage with a less-than-stellar piece of gadgetry. For everyone else, especially when owners review those experiences, that helps discern what Android tablets and devices you should steer clear of. Just as you should avoid Android phones that lack official Android updates or come pre-loaded with shady apps, there are tablets you should also avoid. Always remember to do your due diligence before buying a new device. Looking at some of the comments, reviews, and information from existing owners can help you pick out and avoid the worst of the worst. Here are some Android tablets to consider avoiding, as proposed by their owners.