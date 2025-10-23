A NASA Research Balloon The Size Of A Car Ended Up Landing On A Texan Farm

Standing on your porch you look out at the land in front of you, after a brief glance up you see a floating device, suspended by a white and orange parachute. As it lands, you spot the NASA logo and then it dawns on you: you've found a piece of expensive research equipment. That's exactly what happened to Ann Walter outside her West Texas abode. "When you're standing on the ground and see something in the air, you don't realize how big it is," recalled Walter of the car-sized object. She also described the experience as "surreal," and it's not difficult to see why.

Although initial reporting said that the balloon was lost, these kinds of events are not out of the ordinary. NASA even sent a balloon to observe "electric" blue clouds in the past. Christopher Mendillo, the chief investigator in charge of the experiment carried by the balloon, spoke to Space.com and said that the landing site was intentional, and that due to the open spaces and lack of infrastructure, farm and ranch landings are common.

The balloon was launched from Fort Sumner, New Mexico on October 1, 140 miles east of where it touched down in Plainsview, Texas the next day. Researchers retrieved the equipment the same day it landed. Overall, Walter said it "was a very cool experience." Even with budget cuts that could halt decades of progress of space science and a government shutdown, it appears NASA research continues.