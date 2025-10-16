Tesla's Controversial 'Mad Max' Full Self-Driving Mode Is Back, For Some Inexplicable Reason

Tesla has brought back a somewhat controversial self-driving mode that was removed several years ago. The mode, which is literally called "Mad Max," is more aggressive than the company's already existing "Hurry" mode.

In the latest release notes for Tesla's FSD v14.1.2 update (via Electrek), the carmaker writes: "Introduced new speed profile MAD MAX, which comes with higher speeds and more frequent lane changes than HURRY." As we noted above, this isn't the first time that Mad Max has existed in Tesla's history. The mode previously debuted in the early days of Tesla Autopilot — which was a precursor to the company's current Full Self-Driving (FSD) mode.

What's especially intriguing about this update is that Tesla introduced it despite already being involved in a series of wrongful death lawsuits from customers, as well as pressure from regulators following reports of Tesla vehicles driving on the wrong side of the road, running red lights, and more. That's not to mention the plethora of previous incidents, including one in which a Tesla nearly ran over a reporter.