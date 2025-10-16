Tesla's Controversial 'Mad Max' Full Self-Driving Mode Is Back, For Some Inexplicable Reason
Tesla has brought back a somewhat controversial self-driving mode that was removed several years ago. The mode, which is literally called "Mad Max," is more aggressive than the company's already existing "Hurry" mode.
In the latest release notes for Tesla's FSD v14.1.2 update (via Electrek), the carmaker writes: "Introduced new speed profile MAD MAX, which comes with higher speeds and more frequent lane changes than HURRY." As we noted above, this isn't the first time that Mad Max has existed in Tesla's history. The mode previously debuted in the early days of Tesla Autopilot — which was a precursor to the company's current Full Self-Driving (FSD) mode.
What's especially intriguing about this update is that Tesla introduced it despite already being involved in a series of wrongful death lawsuits from customers, as well as pressure from regulators following reports of Tesla vehicles driving on the wrong side of the road, running red lights, and more. That's not to mention the plethora of previous incidents, including one in which a Tesla nearly ran over a reporter.
It's a bold strategy, Cotton
Considering Tesla has been reportedly talking about licensing its self-driving tech to other automakers for a few years now, it's intriguing to see the company take as bold of an approach to its updates as it has. The reintroduction of Mad Max mode goes against all logic and reason, especially given the bad press and regulator pressure surrounding the brand in recent years.
This move is even more baffling when you consider the fact that reports are already rolling in about Tesla vehicles running stop signs and driving 15 miles per hour over the speed limit while with Mad Max mode activated. Not exactly a great look with everything else going on. YouTuber Sawyer Merritt even shared a video testing out the new mode, and his Tesla can be seen driving 20 miles over the speed limit on the highway for extended stretches.
Whether this will cause Tesla to remove the mode or not remains to be seen. Either way, if you drive a Tesla and plan to enable Mad Max mode, please be aware of what you're getting yourself into and make sure to follow all the recommended safety guidelines when using Tesla's FSD mode.