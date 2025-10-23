8 Settings To Optimize Your Samsung Galaxy Phone

If your Samsung Galaxy phone starts to feel slower than usual, there's a chance that it's running low on storage. When your storage is full, apps take longer to load, photos lag, and software updates can struggle to install. Luckily, Samsung has a built-in feature called Device Care that can help you manage storage and keep your phone running smoothly.

To access Device Care, head over to Settings > Battery and Device Care > Storage. Here, you'll see a detailed breakdown of your phone's storage usage, including space taken up by apps, images, videos, and other files. Tapping on a category reveals more specific information, such as which items are using the most space. From there, you can manage content directly.

For instance, under "Audio," you can delete old voice notes or music files you no longer need, or tapping on an app's name in the "Apps" section gives you the option to uninstall it. You can also review your "Trash" folder to permanently remove files that have already been deleted, or open "Unused apps" to decide if you want to keep programs you haven't opened in the past month. Samsung recommends maintaining at least 20% free storage for seamless performance, so a regular cleanup is the best way to keep your Galaxy responsive.