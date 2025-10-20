Angry Birds 2 Brings Back The Fan-Favorite Space Biome In A New In-Game Event

The Angry Birds 2 Space experience will be available from October 24 through November 21 on iOS and Android devices. In addition to this spatial environment, the Angry Birds community has a shared goal: to collect feathers together as a global flock. A live progress bar is available on the Angry Birds 2 Space website. Rovio says that as the community reaches key milestones, they will unlock exclusive rewards that go from in-game currency to cosmetic items, additional feathers, and more. The company explains that the community's goal is to unlock an "out-of-this-world launch worthy of a global celebration, as Red is literally blasted into space."

Rovio is also focusing on promoting this experience on its social media channels. Angry Birds 2 is free to download but offers in-app purchases to speed up progress, gain advantages, or customize the user experience. While the space biome won't be available to those using Apple Arcade with an Apple One subscription, subscribers can play Angry Birds Reloaded among several cool Apple Arcade games.