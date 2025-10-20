Angry Birds 2 Brings Back The Fan-Favorite Space Biome In A New In-Game Event
Rovio announced that its popular Angry Birds 2 game will hold a limited-time in-game community event that brings back the iconic Angry Birds Space biome. If this made you travel back in time by a decade — when people were impressed with the iPhone 4 and felt the Retina Display was one of the most amazing things in tech — you're not alone. According to the company, this limited-time event brings a reimagined and upgraded version of the Space biome introduced so many years ago as a standalone game. This new gameplay has the following features:
- New Gravity System: Angry Birds 2 adds planet-based gravity, so users can slingshot birds around orbiting worlds to smash pig defenses with physics-driven precision.
- New space biome & weekly events: Weekly challenges will test players' mastery of orbital mechanics and strategic thinking.
- Diverse planetary gameplay: Navigate between standard, reverse, and mega planets with unique gravity zones and wind effects.
Here's what you need to know about Angry Birds 2 Space
The Angry Birds 2 Space experience will be available from October 24 through November 21 on iOS and Android devices. In addition to this spatial environment, the Angry Birds community has a shared goal: to collect feathers together as a global flock. A live progress bar is available on the Angry Birds 2 Space website. Rovio says that as the community reaches key milestones, they will unlock exclusive rewards that go from in-game currency to cosmetic items, additional feathers, and more. The company explains that the community's goal is to unlock an "out-of-this-world launch worthy of a global celebration, as Red is literally blasted into space."
Rovio is also focusing on promoting this experience on its social media channels. Angry Birds 2 is free to download but offers in-app purchases to speed up progress, gain advantages, or customize the user experience. While the space biome won't be available to those using Apple Arcade with an Apple One subscription, subscribers can play Angry Birds Reloaded among several cool Apple Arcade games.