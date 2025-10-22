The 6 Best Ways To Repurpose Your Old iPad Tablet
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Much like the iPhone did for smartphones, Apple revolutionized the tablet computer market with the introduction of the first iPad, which debuted in 2010. Over the years, there have been 32 different generations of these tablets, and you may have bought more than one. Apple officially categorizes iPads that it stopped distributing for sale more than 5 and less than 7 years ago as vintage, and those that are any older as obsolete. If you own one of these tablets it could be locked away in a cabinet or drawer, or sitting somewhere gathering cobwebs. But despite their age these old iPads are capable devices that can still perform various tasks with meaningful purposes.
You can repurpose your old iPad in a fun and unique way that will boost your productivity, helping you out, and ultimately avoiding more e-waste. Whether it's turning your old iPad into a second monitor, or a dedicated e-reader, here are the best possible ways to give your tablet a second wind.
Use your old iPad as a second display
In the modern day of computing, a multi-monitor setup is essential. It helps boost productivity, saves time, and organizes multiple tabs you may have open. That said, buying a new monitor will cost you a pretty penny, but if you have an old iPad sitting idle, you won't need to.
To repurpose your old iPad as a second monitor is quite easy, and if you're a MacBook user, Apple's Sidecar does exactly that. For a wireless connection, make sure that both your devices are signed in with the same Apple account, and are on the same Wi-Fi. Depending on which Mac you have, you can either activate Sidecar through System Settings, or Control Center, via Display, and then choosing your iPad from the list. For a wired connection, simply connect both your devices with the required cable, and follow the same steps. It's important to ensure that both devices meet the software requirements for the process — macOS Catalina and iPadOS 13 or later.
For Windows users, Duet Display is a great option. Download the app on both your iPad and Windows PC and log in with the same account, connect both devices via a wired connection or over the same Wi-Fi, and it'll automatically sync.
Dedicated e-reader
Even though physical books will always prevail, there's no denying that e-books have made a huge impact on reading. Books can now be read on virtually all devices with the added benefits of convenience, cost-saving, and space reduction. Amazon has its dedicated e-reading device called Kindle, but spending a few hundred dollars isn't necessary if you have an old iPad lying around.
You can repurpose the tablet by installing book apps such as Libby, and Kobo, or even by using Apple's Book app. Also, you won't be limited to Amazon's ecosystem, which can be restrictive, allowing you to have access to any book that you want. If your iPad is so old that these apps aren't supported, you can still open PDFs directly from the Files app.
To further elevate the experience, create a focus mode for your old iPad so that you don't get distracted by anything else. You can also buy paper-like protectors on Amazon to give your tablet a more authentic feel.
Smart home control hub
Smart homes are becoming increasingly common as manufacturers integrate connectivity and sensors in appliances. There are several options for smart home hubs available, but to repurpose your old iPad, the best option is Apple's Home app. It's easy to set up, and once you're done, you can control everything with the simple UI.
To set it up, just install the Home app on your old iPad and register all the compatible smart devices you wish to control. Then, you can customize everything according to your needs, entering room names, and more. The most practical way would be to mount the iPad in the living room or the kitchen. For a full guide, head over to the official Apple support page.
Users do require an iPad that is able to get at least the iOS 16.2 update, plus an Apple TV or HomePod to make it a proper hub, allowing features like automation, remote access, and more.
Digital photo frame
One of the best use cases for an old iPad might be its conversion into a digital photo frame. Instead of letting it rot in your cabinet of old gadgets, wipe the dust off the tablet and modify the settings. You can convert it into a slideshow for pictures and memories to revisit every time you sit in the living room with your coffee.
There are several apps to repurpose your old iPad into a digital photo frame, but the best choice may be LiveFrame on the App Store. Made for the exact same purpose, the app can access photos from your iCloud, Google Photos, Dropbox, Facebook, Flickr, and more, to showcase them.
However, to give the old iPad the feeling of a digital framed photo, users can also buy frames for the device. Etsy has a great option that is available in 15 different colors, with a premium and sleek finish. Just slide your iPad into the frame and secure it with the built-in cord. Then, you can either mount the frame on the wall or place it on the table with the given table stand. Alternatively, you can always make a DIY frame yourself.
Kitchen companion
Cooking can be quite a mess, while mastering recipes can take hours of practice. For a more productive and efficient process, people often follow certain cooking apps, or watch videos online. Bringing your smartphone into the kitchen can help, but the small screen isn't ideal, and you certainly want to steer clear of ruining your personal handset.
As such, you can repurpose your old iPad to act as a kitchen companion, to help with recipe videos, write notes, talk to someone on a call, or play calm soothing music for you to get in the mood. This might even help to turn cooking into a passion, rather than an excruciating task.
To help elevate the screen, wall mounts for iPad are available on Amazon, adjustable to 360 degrees, so you can be at any station in your kitchen. This will ensure that your tablet is away from any heat or hazard.
Turn your iPad into a car media dashboard
Once, digital infotainment systems in vehicles were considered the pinnacle of luxury and tech, but in modern technology-driven days, they've become more of a necessity. If your vehicle is lacking one, that's a perfect task for an old iPad.
Although outdated in terms of technology, older cars with stereo boxes often work just fine mechanically. So, despite modern phones and tablets no longer having a 3.5mm jack, you can still achieve connectivity via Bluetooth or an adapter cable for audio. Plus, you can use Apple or Google Maps to help navigate throughout the city. Even without network access, maps can be downloaded beforehand.
To perfectly place such a big device without a hassle, there are iPad mounts available for cars that can be placed in the cup holder and adjusted to face the driver or the passenger, thus elevating your driving experience.