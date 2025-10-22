The 6 Best Ways To Repurpose Your Old iPad Tablet

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Much like the iPhone did for smartphones, Apple revolutionized the tablet computer market with the introduction of the first iPad, which debuted in 2010. Over the years, there have been 32 different generations of these tablets, and you may have bought more than one. Apple officially categorizes iPads that it stopped distributing for sale more than 5 and less than 7 years ago as vintage, and those that are any older as obsolete. If you own one of these tablets it could be locked away in a cabinet or drawer, or sitting somewhere gathering cobwebs. But despite their age these old iPads are capable devices that can still perform various tasks with meaningful purposes.

You can repurpose your old iPad in a fun and unique way that will boost your productivity, helping you out, and ultimately avoiding more e-waste. Whether it's turning your old iPad into a second monitor, or a dedicated e-reader, here are the best possible ways to give your tablet a second wind.