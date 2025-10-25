5 Costco Smart Home Electronics You Didn't Realize Existed

One reason people might want to get a Costco membership is because the warehouse store simply has everything, and in hefty quantities at that. Yes, you can get all of your staples like groceries, paper products, and medicine, but Costco also has sprawling selections in a variety of other departments, including fashion, gardening, and of course, technology.

Whether in its brick-and-mortar locations or online, you can buy new TVs from Costco along with all kinds of tech and electronics from appliances to smart home products. If you're looking to upgrade your home's tech setup, you can find a host of useful systems like security cameras and smart thermostats. In typical Costco fashion, though, that's only scratching the surface of what's available. Browsing the entire online catalog of smart tech products, there is all sorts of neat stuff you might not know even existed, and these are five of the most interesting.