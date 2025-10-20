Google's Privacy Sandbox Is Officially Dead - What Does That Mean For You?

If you do use Chrome, then these changes will impact you. Mostly, they're going to change how ads are served to you as a Chrome user. Privacy Sandbox was meant to provide users with more control over the ads they see on Chrome. These controls included options like ad topics, site-suggested ads, and ad measurement — all toggles that you could adjust in Chrome if you were interested. Of course, not everyone even knew that these existed, so if you've never come across them, then you likely won't miss them in your browser.

It is notable, though, that Google made it clear it hasn't given up on what it started with Privacy Sandbox. While the branding may be going away, and some of the features are being retired, the features that it is deprecating were never "widely adopted," the company claimed in a statement to Adweek. As such, it shouldn't affect you too much now that Google has pulled the plug.

Additionally, because Privacy Sandbox also launched on Android, there could be some possible changes to advertisements and how they work there. However, Google has yet to outline any changes that users should expect, so we're still in the dark on that front. Of course, there will always be concerns about how much data Google is collecting and selling about its users, with or without a Privacy Sandbox.