How A 2,400 Year Old Problem Shows Us How Close ChatGPT's AI Is To Human Intelligence

When testing how close ChatGPT is to the capabilities of human intelligence, doesn't it make sense to follow an intellectual's teachings, such as the Greek philosopher Socrates? That's the idea behind a study scientists published in the International Journal of Mathematical Education in Science and Technology. They asked ChatGPT a 2,400-year-old math problem. The problem, involves doubling the area of a square. In the original story, the student doubled the length of each side of the square. After a back-and-forth, Socrates guides them to use the length of the original square's diagonal as a base to calculate each side instead. But the point is not to correctly utilize the math. Socrates was trying to demonstrate the student already had the necessary knowledge to calculate the real answer through reasoning. And scholars have argued precisely that for centuries — whether we have the mathematical knowledge embedded in us or it's accessed through logical reasoning and experience. But how do large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT handle this?

Dr. Nadav Marco, study co-leader from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, worked alongside Andreas Stylianides, professor of Mathematics Education at Cambridge. They reasoned that because ChatGPT is trained on text rather than images, if it can find the correct solution, it supports the idea that mathematical abilities and reasoning are learned rather than innate. Is this knowledge locked away and able to be "retrieved" or is it "generated" through lived-in experiences? They believed there was a low chance the chatbot would get things right. What actually happened is the bot improvised to find a solution, even making a similar mistake to the human student — the bot incorrectly said the diagonal cannot be used and there was no geometric solution.