How To Turn Your Android Phone's Flashlight On Without Opening Your Phone

A phone's built-in flashlight is one of those underappreciated yet tremendously useful features. Whether you're searching for the tiny earring you dropped beneath the couch cushions, trying to make your way back to the tent from the bathroom on a campsite in the dark, or navigating through the house to find the actual flashlight in the event of a power outage, it's a feature you only realize is important when you actually need it.

It defeats the purpose, however, if you have to fumble to unlock your phone to use the flashlight. This is why Android phones have a secret way to turn it on without having to open or unlock your phone. It involves programming the secret back button to trigger the flashlight (or "torch," depending on the region). This is something iPhone users can enjoy with Back Tap as well, triggering its now super-powered flashlight. The process to set it up is different depending on if you have a Google Pixel or Samsung Galaxy device. With Pixel, it's already there in the settings. With Samsung Galaxy, you have to first download an app to control it. There are other ways, too, for those brands and others.