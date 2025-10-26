5 Cheap Android Phones You Should Steer Clear Of In 2025, According To Users

Android smartphones are a dime a dozen at this point. From flagship devices that cost thousands to budget-friendly Androids that cost less than a new video game, there is a smartphone for everyone at every price range. Name brands like Samsung and Google rule the roost with quality devices running the latest version of Android, but for every Pixel device there are tons of cheap phones out there that should be avoided.

Browsing on Amazon you'll see phones from manufacturers that you've probably never heard of. Some of these brands are popular around the world and you can often find a device that punches far above its weight. But more often than not, you'll end up buying a smartphone that isn't very smart, very fast, potentially full of bloatware, and maybe even counterfeit. Cheap doesn't always mean something is bad, but when it comes to Android, you often end up getting what you pay for.

There are a lot of reasons why Android phones can be sold so cheap, with Amazon flooded with smartphones for well under $150. Taking a look at reviews will give you some insight into the build quality, device support, and the processing power that many of these devices can often lack. If you ever come across the following smartphones online, steer clear of them and save yourself the extra money you'll spend on treating all the headaches they'll cause.