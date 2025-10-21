iPhone 20 And First iPhone Flip Foldable: Release Roadmap And Key Specs Might Have Leaked

Apple is widely expected to introduce its first foldable iPhone next year. Unofficially named iPhone Fold or iPhone 18 Fold, the handset should resemble Fold-type devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, though Apple's model might have a different aspect ratio. A new report from Korean media ETNews indicates that Apple might be working on a Flip-type foldable as well, which is expected to launch in 2028.

The iPhone Flip model would follow Apple's 20th anniversary iPhone, expected in 2027. Apple might sell that model as the iPhone 20 instead of including it in the iPhone 19 series expected in 2027, similar to the 10th anniversary iPhone X that launched in 2017. While the product names won't be official until Apple announces them, both the iPhone 20 and the iPhone Flip should feature a few key innovations. Kim Ki-hyun, director of market research firm Stone Partners, appeared at ETNews' Tech Summit event and mentioned the purported technologies Apple is developing for the two iPhones.

Kim also predicted that Apple will bring OLED panels to more tablets, starting with the iPad mini and MacBook Pro in 2026, the iPad Air in 2027, and the MacBook Air after 2028. The first foldable iPad was supposedly delayed until after 2029. The device will feature an LTPO+ display.