iPhone 20 And First iPhone Flip Foldable: Release Roadmap And Key Specs Might Have Leaked
Apple is widely expected to introduce its first foldable iPhone next year. Unofficially named iPhone Fold or iPhone 18 Fold, the handset should resemble Fold-type devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, though Apple's model might have a different aspect ratio. A new report from Korean media ETNews indicates that Apple might be working on a Flip-type foldable as well, which is expected to launch in 2028.
The iPhone Flip model would follow Apple's 20th anniversary iPhone, expected in 2027. Apple might sell that model as the iPhone 20 instead of including it in the iPhone 19 series expected in 2027, similar to the 10th anniversary iPhone X that launched in 2017. While the product names won't be official until Apple announces them, both the iPhone 20 and the iPhone Flip should feature a few key innovations. Kim Ki-hyun, director of market research firm Stone Partners, appeared at ETNews' Tech Summit event and mentioned the purported technologies Apple is developing for the two iPhones.
Kim also predicted that Apple will bring OLED panels to more tablets, starting with the iPad mini and MacBook Pro in 2026, the iPad Air in 2027, and the MacBook Air after 2028. The first foldable iPad was supposedly delayed until after 2029. The device will feature an LTPO+ display.
The iPhone 20's key display tech innovations
Kim said Apple will introduce a few major display technologies in 2027 with the iPhone 20 model: LTPO+ OLED panels, four-sided banding screen tech, color-filter-on-encapsulation (COE), under-display sensor (UDIR), and a so-called "crater" display brightness technology. LTPO+ is a technology that improves on the current LTPO panels in the iPhone 17 series, which Apple first used in this year's Apple Watch models by reducing costs.
COE helps vendors remove the polarizer from the smartphone's display to reduce its thickness. It also improves efficiency. UDIR is a technology that will let Apple move Face ID components under the screen to reduce the size of the Dynamic Island cutout. The four-sided banding display tech refers to bezel-less displays, achieved by curving all four sides of the screen. Previous iPhone 20 reports also said the next iPhone anniversary handset would feature a display that bends on all sides.
The "crater" tech Kim mentioned might be the most puzzling of the four. ETNews explains that crater tech is a display innovation that helps smartphone vendors eliminate the difference in brightness between the center of the OLED panel and the periphery.
The first iPhone Flip foldable coming in 2028
The Stone Partners director said Apple is expected to diversify its foldable phone portfolio in 2028 by introducing the first iPhone Flip model. The clamshell handset will follow the iPhone Fold version coming next year. Kim mentioned a few technologies coming to the 2028 foldable, including innovations that are already available on current phones (LTPO OLED panels) or are coming soon (COE). But he also listed tech breakthroughs that Apple is working on, including CPM, Clear OC, under-display camera (UDC), and Glass Mid Frame (GMF).
ETNews explains CPM and Clear OC are screen technologies that help improve transmittance. GMF is a hinge-related technology that should eliminate screen creasing. As for UDC tech, Apple has been rumored to place the iPhone's selfie camera under the display for years. Those plans are ongoing and have never been tied to foldable iPhones. If Kim's predictions come true, the iPhone 20 and the first foldable iPhone might be the first models with sensors under the display. Face ID would be placed under the screen in 2027, while the iPhone Flip will feature an under-display selfie camera.