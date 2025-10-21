Meta Wants AIs Like ChatGPT Gone From Your WhatsApp Chats﻿

ChatGPT, Perplexity, and other AI apps are available in WhatsApp via direct messaging, an unexpected way of reaching the massive WhatsApp user base. WhatsApp already features built-in Meta AI functionality, which gets prime placement in the user interface. All of Meta's social networks come with Meta AI preloaded, whether the user wants to use the AI or not. Come January 15, 2026, Meta AI should be the only chatbot option in WhatsApp. According to TechCrunch, the Meta subsidiary changed its Business API policy last week to ban other chatbots from its platforms, including ChatGPT, Perplexity, Luzia, Poke, and other AI firms that might use WhatsApp's infrastructure to offer communications to their assistants.

Meta confirmed to TechCrunch that the change won't impact apps that use the WhatsApp API to provide customer service where an AI might chat with users. The following section in WhatsApp's Business API terms explains that Meta will ban general-purpose chatbots:

"Providers and developers of artificial intelligence or machine learning technologies, including but not limited to large language models, generative artificial intelligence platforms, general-purpose artificial intelligence assistants, or similar technologies as determined by Meta in its sole discretion ("AI Providers"), are strictly prohibited from accessing or using the WhatsApp Business Solution, whether directly or indirectly, for the purposes of providing, delivering, offering, selling, or otherwise making available such technologies when such technologies are the primary (rather than incidental or ancillary) functionality being made available for use, as determined by Meta in its sole discretion."