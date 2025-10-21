Meta Is Shutting Down The Messenger App On Windows And macOS

Messenger made its triumphant return to the Facebook app back in 2023, with end-to-end encryption finally arriving later that year. Since then, you've still been able to access Messenger through the dedicated Windows, macOS, and mobile apps on iOS and Android. However, Meta just announced it is killing off the macOS and Windows versions of its dedicated Messenger app.

With the Messenger app officially heading to the graveyard on those platforms, Windows and macOS users will need to either start using Messenger through their mobile platform of choice instead or visit the Facebook website itself to communicate with their Facebook friends. There has been, of course, some speculation about why Meta is making this move, with some arguing it could be to help push engagement back to Facebook's website. While Meta itself hasn't provided an explanation, the apps are no longer available to download on Windows or macOS, and if you are using them currently, you'll only have a limited window before they stop working altogether.