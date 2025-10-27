The Best Way To Keep Your TV's Screen Clean

Screens can get pretty dirty, even TV screens. Whether enjoying a movie, live sports, or watching shows, you want that screen as crystal clear as possible — it's just more cinematic. Owning one of the best smart TV models with top-of-the-line 4K or 8K resolution support won't do any good if the screen is smudged, hazy, or blotted with debris. Keeping it clean is a good practice, which means wiping it down every so often.

However, you can't really spray a TV with Windex or cleaning spray, can you? No, definitely not, unless you have an older tube TV with glass, but even then it's best to avoid chemicals. It's not like cleaning a computer and keyboard with tools, either, as you don't want to use gels, putties, or vacuums. You need to be gentle.

The good news is that it's fairly simple to clean a TV. First, make sure your television is off (or even unplugged). Most importantly, remember to be firm but not rough with newer panel TVs like LEDs and OLEDs, especially if they're freestanding. You don't want to knock them over, for one, and you don't want to ruin the screen by pressing too hard. Using a soft material like a microfiber cloth — one that's clean and hasn't been used for anything else — will help avoid scratching the front of the TV.

With hard-to-remove stains or smudges, you can use a diluted mixture of soap and water, but no alcohol. Apply moisture to the cloth, not the TV, and then wipe firmly. Sony says to use distilled water and 1 drop of detergent (soap) for an entire bowl. After wiping the nastiness with the damp cloth, use a dry one to remove moisture.