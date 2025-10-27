The Best Way To Keep Your TV's Screen Clean
Screens can get pretty dirty, even TV screens. Whether enjoying a movie, live sports, or watching shows, you want that screen as crystal clear as possible — it's just more cinematic. Owning one of the best smart TV models with top-of-the-line 4K or 8K resolution support won't do any good if the screen is smudged, hazy, or blotted with debris. Keeping it clean is a good practice, which means wiping it down every so often.
However, you can't really spray a TV with Windex or cleaning spray, can you? No, definitely not, unless you have an older tube TV with glass, but even then it's best to avoid chemicals. It's not like cleaning a computer and keyboard with tools, either, as you don't want to use gels, putties, or vacuums. You need to be gentle.
The good news is that it's fairly simple to clean a TV. First, make sure your television is off (or even unplugged). Most importantly, remember to be firm but not rough with newer panel TVs like LEDs and OLEDs, especially if they're freestanding. You don't want to knock them over, for one, and you don't want to ruin the screen by pressing too hard. Using a soft material like a microfiber cloth — one that's clean and hasn't been used for anything else — will help avoid scratching the front of the TV.
With hard-to-remove stains or smudges, you can use a diluted mixture of soap and water, but no alcohol. Apply moisture to the cloth, not the TV, and then wipe firmly. Sony says to use distilled water and 1 drop of detergent (soap) for an entire bowl. After wiping the nastiness with the damp cloth, use a dry one to remove moisture.
Don't forget to clean your remote, too
If you're in the market for a new TV, like one of those nice new sets from Costco, maybe pick up a microfiber cloth or two to keep it clean. That being said, another part of the TV that you'll want to keep clean besides the screen is the remote. The TV remote is constantly being handled by grubby hands, be it your own or the hands of family, friends, or kids. A lot of bacteria builds up on those remotes over time; in fact, the average remote harbors more bacteria than the toilet seat, which is disgusting to consider. Imagine touching the remote and then burying your hand into a bowl of chips or popcorn after, and how much gross bacteria you're transferring back and forth.
To clean your remote, remove the batteries, then tap or shake it to remove loose debris like crumbs. After that, take a damp cloth and wipe it down, making sure to clean between and around the buttons, where finger grease and oils tend to build up. You could also use a small brush or Q-tip to clean stubborn grime, even an old toothbrush if you have one lying around. Alternatively, you might use a wet wipe or sanitary wipe to kill some germs. Once you're satisfied that it's clean, wipe it down once more with a dry cloth to remove moisture. Install the batteries again and you should be good to go.