Netflix's Ad Revenue Is Poised To Double This Year

For years, top Netflix executives insisted that the platform would always remain free of ads. But in the fast-moving world of tech and entertainment, being able to change company policies as per requirements is a necessity. So while many viewed Netflix's decision to introduce an ad-supported tier with skepticism, the decision turned out to be a savvy business move. During Netflix's earnings conference call yesterday, the company said that ad revenue on the platform during the most recent quarter set a new record.

Not only that, but if the current trajectory stays put, Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters said that ad revenue for the year is poised to be double that of 2024. What's more, Peters added that the rate of ad deals with corporate buyers is accelerating and that the streaming giant is seeing a boost in ad revenue as the company adds more avenues for ad buys and metrics for performance analysis. Peters further said that Netflix, later this year, will introduce interactive ads and experiment with different ad formats. Revenue for the September quarter came in at $11.5 billion, an impressive 17% increase year over year.