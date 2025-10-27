You are near precious metals and materials more often than you realize. Although we are on the cusp of new rare-earth-free magnets and materials discovered by AI, most manufacturing processes still use highly sought-after and rare metals. Some are essential to the inner workings of electronics, like contributing to the conductivity of components or offering heat dissipation properties to keep gadgets cool. Imagine what's lingering inside the tablets and smartphones you use every day. That's how it is for gold. Yes, actual gold. It offers some fairly advanced properties like high electrical conductivity, corrosion resistance, and strong bonding to merge or link wires and other components. Of course, it's not the only valuable material inside your phone. If you opened up your device, you'd also find copper, cobalt, aluminum, lithium, silver, and more. But how much gold is actually in your smartphone?

On average, smartphones have about 0.034 grams of gold inside. In a single phone, that doesn't seem like a lot, but when you think about how many millions of devices are produced each year from the major manufacturers, it adds up. Smartphones aren't the only electronic devices that contain gold. You can also find gold inside computers, some older TVs, radios, retro game consoles, coffee makers, small appliances, and beyond. The circuit board, or motherboard, is one of the most prominent components to feature gold inside these devices. They're often coated with a thin layer of gold, or the built-in circuitry is laid with gold or silver to facilitate communication between components. Some bigger devices can have as much as 1 gram of gold per unit, particularly large server motherboards that rely on the metal for circuitry.