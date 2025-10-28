How Far Can You Actually Track Apple AirTags?

Apple introduced its AirTag accessory for locating lost or misplaced items back in 2021. There are rumors that a new AirTag 2 version will be coming in late 2025, but the original AirTag remains a fantastic accessory. You can connect it to items like your keys, purse, luggage, or wallet, or even place in your car, on a pet collar, or in a child's backpack.

When the item is nearby, like keys in an unchecked pocket or a wallet underneath the car seat, you can use Siri or the Find My app to make the AirTag play a sound. With Precision Finding, you can get navigational directions right to it using the app.

AirTags can work from even further distances, like if you left your keys on the patio table of the local coffee shop, or in the gym locker. Using the expansive Find My network around the world, you could even find your luggage if it somehow ended up in another country. Essentially, you can track AirTags up to about 30 feet away using Bluetooth (potentially longer outdoors), but virtually infinite distances using the network of Apple device owners.