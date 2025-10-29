Say Goodbye To Bad ChatGPT Answers, These Prompt Tricks Are Easy To Use And Reliable

One of the main reasons behind bad ChatGPT answers is a lack of context in the prompt. Think of the chatbot as an extremely capable assistant who can write, summarize, or brainstorm anything, but only if you tell it who you are, what you're trying to do, and who the audience is. Without that information, it defaults to generic language and broad explanations that sound polished but lack substance.

Providing context helps ChatGPT understand the purpose, tone, and level of detail you expect. For instance, instead of asking, "Write an email to a prospective client about my social media business," you could say, "I'm trying to onboard a new client to my social media business. It's a fashion brand, so write a short email with some creative ideas I can implement for them and why they should pick me as their social media manager."

The second prompt instantly improves the result because you've given ChatGPT specific background information, such as the target audience and the purpose of the email. It'll pick an appropriate tone and include creative ideas that'll reduce the manual effort you need to put in. This trick is one of many that can help you get the most out of ChatGPT every time you use it.