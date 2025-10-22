YouTube Wants To Help Stop You From Doomscrolling Shorts All Day

There's been a lot of talk recently about how AI like ChatGPT is making people dumber. But AI isn't the only thing stealing our attention and time. Doomscrolling has also become a household issue, with many turning to TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts for minutes or hours at a time, getting lost in the endless stream of short videos available to them.

However, it looks like YouTube is unhappy with the amount of time that people have been spending watching Shorts. This is likely in response to recent pushes for parental controls, something else that the company says it is working on. The site already offers a Restricted Mode, but that's just a start. To address the amount of time people are spending going down the Shorts rabbit hole, YouTube says it will introduce a new daily timer that limits how long you can scroll on the Shorts feed when watching it on your mobile device.

"Users can set and adjust a daily limit for how long they can scroll on the Shorts feed by going to Settings. Once the set time limit has been reached, they will receive a dismissible prompt that scrolling on the Shorts feed is paused for the day," the post reads.