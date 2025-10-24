GameSir X5s Review: A Great Mobile Controller On A Budget

As mentioned, the GameSir X5s is designed to be used with a wireless connection instead of USB-C in its typical handheld mode. Unlike controllers like the Backbone Pro, it doesn't have a USB-C connector that plugs into a device like a smartphone. Out of the box, it works over Bluetooth, but you can also use it through a more stable 2.4GHz connection if you buy a dongle that's sold separately.

You can actually use the controller through a wired USB-C connection too, by plugging a USB-C cable into the port on the bottom left of the controller and into your phone. Obviously, you can't have your phone slotted into the controller when you do so, as your phone's USB-C port will be blocked. The wired connectivity could be useful for other devices, though, like laptops or larger tablets.

In fact, with both wireless and wired connectivity, the GameSir X5s is positioning itself as a controller that replaces many of your other controllers -– though, of course, it won't replace your PS5's controller. This is an approach we've seen from others, but I still appreciate the versatility, especially at this price point. The controller is compatible with iOS, Android, and Windows devices, along with the Switch and Switch 2.

Because it's mostly wireless, the controller also has a battery built into it -– or rather, two batteries, with one in each side. According to GameSir, you'll get between eight and 12 hours of gaming time on a single charge, which is fine but not amazing. There are some other handy touches, too, like the fact that the controller automatically turns on when you extend it to put a phone in and turns off when you take your phone out, snapping back to its default position. You can also manually turn it on and off, of course, in case you want to use the controller without your phone inserted.

The controller also supports the GameSir FX5 cooler, which is also sold separately and frankly kind of silly, but it's an interesting concept for those who have a device that heats up. I find that the cooler adds a fair bit of bulk, especially if you use it with its battery module, but again, it's kind of a neat concept.