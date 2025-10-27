9 Of The Best Whoop Alternatives For Health & Fitness Tracking

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whoop carved out its niche by focusing on recovery, strain, and readiness instead of simple step counts. Its data-first approach and subscription model built a loyal following among athletes and fitness enthusiasts. But Whoop's membership structure comes with strings attached. For instance, new members must commit to at least a 12-month plan starting at $199 annually, with monthly pricing ($25-$40/month) reserved only for existing members.

Add to that a hardware design some find unappealing or limiting, plus the fact that features like ECG (Electrocardiogram) and IHRN (Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification) require a more expensive membership, and it's clear that Whoop isn't the perfect fit for everyone.

Well, you don't have to settle for Whoop's trade-offs to get advanced performance insights. A growing number of fitness trackers and smartwatches now provide comparable depth, often at lower costs and with more flexibility. So, whether you want something discreet and screen-free, or a smartwatch packed with daily conveniences, there's an option designed for your lifestyle and goals.

We've rounded up nine of the best Whoop alternatives worth considering. Each one brings its own balance of data accuracy, design, and ecosystem support, catering to everyone from dedicated athletes to casual health trackers.