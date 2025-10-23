6-Pound iPhone Case Goes Viral, And You Can Buy It For $210

A video showing a 6-pound iPhone case went viral on social media, topping 430,000 likes on Instagram in 10 days as of this writing. A man created a stainless steel case for his iPhone, not to prevent accidental damage, but to make it harder to scroll endlessly through social media. The 6-Pound Phone Case is meant to help manage smartphone addiction — which has been proven to have adverse mental health effects – by making it incredibly difficult to use a smartphone for extended periods. The project started with a dumbbell attached to a regular phone case, but that wasn't good enough as the user could easily detach the iPhone from the contraption. That's how the 6-Pound Phone Case was born, an accessory that turns the iPhone into a device that looks like a mobile phone from the '80s. Taking the case off involves unscrewing four screws with an Allen wrench.

That man wasn't just a regular iPhone user passionate about creative do-it-yourself projects. He posted the story below on the Matter Neuroscience Instagram account. "At Matter, me and my teammates are focused on the neuroscience of happiness," he wrote. "While we're focusing on positive emotions we're also interested on issues that suppress our positive emotions. We see the phone is an issue so my boss challenged me to come up with a solution and bring it to market. Here's what I did!"

It turns out that the 6-Pound Phone Case is an actual product that anyone can buy. It's available on Kickstarter, starting at $209.15 per unit, which is more expensive than most iPhone 17 cases usually priced below $30. However, that's the break-even price for the accessory. As of this writing, 87 backers pledged $13,475 towards the campaign's goal of $75,000.