Gemini Comes To GM Vehicles As CarPlay And Android Auto Are Phased Out

Gemini is coming to GM vehicles starting in 2026. It's an interesting development that's actually more of the cherry-on-top of a lot of big changes coming to GM vehicles in the next couple of years. Most notably, the company says that it will be moving toward using its own built-in vehicle infotainment system in all its vehicles instead of relying on phone projection systems such as CarPlay and Android Auto. This means all future GMC, Chevrolet, Buick, and Cadillac vehicles will eventually move away from supporting those systems.

Phone projection has become an increasingly useful piece of technology for consumers in recent years, with many cars even taking strides to support CarPlay and Android Auto wirelessly, where they previously required users to connect their device to the system using a wired connection. Early this year Apple even launched a more advanced version of its phone projection system, called CarPlay Ultra, which integrates more of the car's systems into the experience.

However, with companies like GM looking to move away from phone projection altogether — instead looking to rely on their own built-in systems with access to apps and experiences that users need — CarPlay and Android Auto might not be as ubiquitous in the years to come.