How Much Of The Internet Is Now Written By AI?

Inquiring minds want to know. How much of the internet content being produced is generated by AI? Or more specifically, how many articles are being published with AI slop? According to a new research report from Five Percent, AI-generated content now exceeds human-written content. However, the authors do note that AI-generated yet human-edited content was not evaluated and may be as prevalent, if not more so. In other words, they only analyzed content directly generated by AI tools like ChatGPT, and not articles that were written by AI but given a human touch afterwards. To find the information, they used an AI detection tool from Surfer and classified an article as "generated" if the algorithm predicted more than 50% of the content was AI-created. The results from 2023, 12 months after ChatGPT's launch, found that AI-generated articles were nearly 39% of all articles published. But from November 2024, more AI-generated content is now published than human-written.

Sure, the study reveals that most of what you're reading across the internet today is probably coming from AI, which is unfortunate. But there is some good news. AI-generated material also seems to have plateaued, with its rapid growth slowing around mid-2023. Moreover, we've also learned from the study that AI-generated articles "do not perform well in search," meaning Google is doing a pretty good job of filtering out AI nonsense.