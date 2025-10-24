Apple Threatens To Pull App Tracking Transparency From Europe

Following legal disputes in Europe, Apple has now threatened to pull out its App Tracking Transparency feature from the region, as it's facing legal battles in Germany, Italy, and other countries, reports DPA International.

In a statement sent to the publication, Apple says "Intense lobby efforts in Germany, Italy, and other countries in Europe may force us to withdraw this feature to the detriment of European consumers."

Apple's App Tracking Transparency has been available since iOS 14.5. At that time, the company changed how third-party apps could track users. Previously, users had little say in how apps like Facebook could track their activity. While this disrupted how third-party vendors could understand customers, it also improved how data was collected when users had an Apple device with them. Still, with court appeals saying that the ATT feature could violate local regulations as it would give an unfair advantage to Apple, the company might remove yet another feature from European customers.