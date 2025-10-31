NASA's ISS Satellite Imagery Helped Identify A Huge Sewage Spill - Here's How

Mounted to the exterior of the International Space Station is the Earth Surface Mineral Dust Source Investigation (EMIT) Imaging Spectrometer, a unique instrument designed to analyze wavelengths of light emitted by minerals on the planet's surface. It's built for dust and materials mapping. The goal is to determine material compositions, to do things like identify and track them from space. Given its capabilities, NASA can do a lot more with the instrument, like tracing methane and carbon dioxide leaks. Recently, researchers used the instrument to spot and trace a wastewater plume that exits into the Pacific Ocean from the Tijuana River. This allowed the team to track the spread of the wastewater plume, showing how to map its shape without physically sampling water from the suspected locations. Why is this a big deal?

It can help agencies call out suspected contamination zones, delivering more accurate beach water safety warnings. Natural blooms happen, like the one causing Florida beaches to stink like rotten eggs. Tracking these events is important. Where normally, lab tests must be done to verify contaminants, and will still need to be done, the visualizations can help identify where the conditions are at their worst to choose better sampling sites and avoid riskier, unnecessary areas. The current methods are "resource-intensive" and limited in scope. On the other hand, EMIT used a 620 nanometer spectra trough feature to detect a dip in reflected light, which acts as a marker in the water. As wastewater concentrations rise, the feature reflects that change, revealing the plume's path. Measuring the light across visible and infrared wavelengths reveals what's hidden under the surface. That plume can also be tracked in wider areas, and in places where boats and waders cannot venture, giving a more complete representation of its spread.