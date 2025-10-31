Scientists Discovered How To Create A Universal Kidney Transplant For Any Blood Type

Transplanting organs is tricky business. If you need an organ, you can't receive a donation from just anybody; it follows the same rules as blood type compatibility. For example, someone with blood type A can only receive organs from A and O blood types. Some blood types are more challenging to accommodate. People with blood type O can donate to anyone but can only receive from others with type O. So, for something like a kidney transplant, restrictions mean it takes longer to find a suitable match. But, according to a recent study, there may be a way to universally transplant kidneys for any blood type.

Building upon previous research from 2019, where enzymes were found to remove "cognate A and B type sugar antigens," scientists used similar methods to convert a type A kidney into type O, changing compatibility. The enzymes were used to strip away antigens, which act as markers of type A blood. It's like removing an identifier, simply by trimming the type A antigen chains. This allowed for a transplant that was "well tolerated" for two days with "no evidence of antibody-mediated rejection."

To test the research, and with the consent of a patient's family, doctors and scientists implanted a "universal" kidney in the body of a brain-dead recipient. The test organ survived for several days, showing it can be done, but also how it can be improved upon. Stephen Withers, a biochemist from the University of British Columbia involved with the study, says it has given "invaluable insight into how to improve long-term outcomes." While slightly unrelated, it would be interesting to see what memories were held inside the kidney, if any. Scientists have found some memories aren't held in the brain but other vital organs.