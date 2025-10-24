The Most Concerning Bug Plaguing Google's Pixel Phones Is Still A Problem

In a recent post on Reddit, one user describes their experience with the issue, noting that when they tried to call 911, their phone displayed a message telling them to turn on Wi-Fi or disable airplane mode to make the call. Then, after displaying those messages, the phone would just freeze up and reboot. The poster says it happened on their Pixel 9 Pro, though other users rocking the Pixel 10 lineup have also corroborated the report.

What is especially frustrating about the issue is that there doesn't seem to be any rhyme or reason to why or when it happens. Users with cell service on various carriers have reported having the problem, and when they reached out to their carriers to report it, the carriers weren't able to provide any solutions, as the issue appears to somehow be on Google's end.

That only adds to the frustration, as Google doesn't appear to have done anything about this bug despite it causing problems across multiple generations of Pixel devices. So, while the Pixel 10 has garnered quite a lot of praise for its features, it also seems like it's yet another victim to one of the most dangerous smartphone bugs we've seen in recent years.